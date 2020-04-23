SLED continues to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence Wednesday night.
Officials said the suspect was killed. No other injuries were reported.
According to SLED, interviews are now being conducted with the responding officers and others.
The investigation is ongoing.
With Wednesday’s incident, there have now been 13 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2020, SLED said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.