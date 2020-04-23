St. George displaying flags, ribbons to support COVID-19 victims

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - People in the town of St. George are taking to the streets to show their support to anyone affected by the coronavirus.
Residents are using the ‘Red Ribbon Challenge’ to show their patriotism and also pray for victims and their families.
Organizer Lisa Steward says she got the idea after seeing on Facebook that other states were doing something similar.
Steward says word got around quickly, and in just a couple of days the town was covered in flags and ribbons. Steward says prayers are also going out to those who are fighting the virus on the front lines.
“The red bows and ribbons are just to let us know that people are praying and to remind people to pray," Steward said. “And the flags are just to say that we want our country to come out stronger on the other side of this.”
Steward Is asking everyone to keep their flags and ribbons up until the coronavirus pandemic goes away.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.