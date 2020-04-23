Students, teachers react to closure of schools for remainder of 2019-2020 year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry high school students said they were disappointed to learn their senior years are basically cancelled.
Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday South Carolina classrooms will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
“They did promise an actual graduation at some point, maybe it will be with the class of 2021, maybe it will be in August,” Wando High senior Audrey Marx said.
Some districts are even proposing virtual graduation ceremonies. However, the events will never replace the lost experiences and once-in-a-lifetime memories students expected to make during their senior years.
“We’ll miss prom. We’ll miss spring break of her senior year. We’ll miss church activities. We’ll miss her final recitals. We’ll miss the significance of her walking across the stage and flipping her tassel from one side to the other and being done,” Audrey’s father Aaron Marx said. “However, we do see the bright side of things, and that it’s the right decision. It’s safety first, and if one person got sick because of that large gathering it wouldn’t have been worth it.”
Teachers are hoping to get more guidance from district and state leaders about how they will support their students through the grading process.
“There’s a lot of questions and things we don’t have answers to yet just because, we’ve never had to deal with this pandemic before in our lifetimes or before that,” Dorchester District Two teacher Nikki Marlowe said. “I hope that we can get these answers that a lot of people are asking us about, sooner than later, but we are rolling with the punches just like everyone else is.”
