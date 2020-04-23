Summerville to hold modified weekly farmers market starting Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville town officials will begin a weekly Essential Farm Goods Market Saturday morning.
The market will be held in the town hall parking lot every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This scaled-down market will replace the Summerville Farmers Market until further notice,” city spokesperson Mary Edwards said.
The Town is encouraging the public to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while shopping.
- Masks are encouraged for everyone.
- Foot traffic will be one way only within the market.
- Vendors will be spread out.
- If possible, please send one person per family to shop.
- Patrons will be limited to two (2) per booth at a time.
- Pre-ordering is encouraged.
The following will be vendors selling consumable farmed goods including: produce, eggs, meat, and dairy items.
- Gruber Farms (fruits and vegetables)
- Wishbone Heritage Farms (eggs and meat)
- Cypress Hill Farm (produce)
- Sunny Cedars Farm (meat products)
- Freeman Produce (produce)
- Three Oaks Farm (eggs, meat, milk, and produce)
- Shuler Peach Company (strawberries and peaches)
- Turner's Farm Fresh (milk, ice cream, eggs, cheese)
Summerville remains under state of emergency through May 14.
