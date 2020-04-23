Two suspects arrested after woman killed, juvenile injured in Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two suspects after a shooting in Colleton County killed a woman and injured a juvenile.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Joseph Mack Jr. and a juvenile accomplice for a shooting on Francis Street on Wednesday evening.
The coroner’s office said 17-year-old Donaisha Kelly from Walterboro died in the shooting.
“Due to the nature of this horrific crime, Colleton County investigators and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are in discussion as to whether the juvenile meets the specifications to be charged as an adult,” CCSO officials said in a statement.
Mack is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday morning.
Authorities are continuing the investigation.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward or call (843) 549-2211.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the incident happened near the intersection of Francis Street and Savage Street, and was reported at 2:33 p.m.
According to emergency officials, 911 callers reported that a vehicle was shot and drove several blocks before stopping in the yard of a home on Francis Street.
CCFR officials said the female driver suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
“The second victim was a 15 year old male who ran from the scene and went to Colleton Medical Center’s ED by private car," CCFR officials said.
According to a report, other teenagers in the car were not injured.
“Officers spent several hours processing the crime scene," CCFR officials reported."A suspect was apprehended less than 30 minutes after the shooting occurred.”
