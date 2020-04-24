Affidavit: 17-year old girl shot dead in her car

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of two suspects in the killing of a 17-year old girl went in front of a bond court judge Friday morning.
Colleton County deputies say the victim, Donaisha Kelly, was shot in the head while sitting in a car.
Bond for 21-year old Joseph Mack was automatically denied at Friday’s hearing. Both Mack and a 16-year-old boy are charged with murder in Kelly’s death.
Investigators say the 16-year old will be charged as an adult.
The shooting happened on Francis Street. Family members of the victim say Mack and Kelly are cousins.
Mack’s bond hearing was conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The prosecutor told the judge that Mack has a criminal record and that right now he’s out on bond for illegal possession of a weapon.
Several of Kelly’s family members attended the bond hearing.
“It’s crazy, she didn’t deserve this,” Kelly’s sister, Donna Grant, said after the hearing. “I mean she made some mistakes in her life. She’s only 17, she was still trying to find her way and she just got herself together, got back in school. She needed four more credits to graduate high school. She had her whole life ahead of her.”
In South Carolina, only a circuit judge can set bond on a murder charge, so Mack remained in jail.
