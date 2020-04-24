City of Charleston sets strict guidelines for businesses reopening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, the city of Charleston has imposed stringent guidelines for businesses to reopen.
The governor’s orders already detail social distancing and cleaning practices for businesses, but the city has taken extra steps to make sure people are being safe.
"It is important to the city of Charleston and the mayor and our citizens that we have strict guidelines because we want people to be safe, be aware and be cognizant of their surroundings at all times," Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio said.
City leaders say businesses will be required to post the number of people allowed inside on their doors. They’ll also have to have posters educating patrons on safety practices.
Businesses will also have to follow a number of sanitation requirements.
The emergency ordinance states that businesses will have to comply with all sanitation guidelines promulgated by the CDC, DHEC, or any other state or federal public health official, as well as:
- Operating under heightened hygiene and cleaning standards.
- Promote etiquette for coughing, sneezing, and hand-washing.
- Avoid touching face, especially eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Place posters that encourage hand and respiratory hygiene.
- Ensure adequate air circulation and post tips on how to stop the spread of germs.
- Discourage workers from sharing resources or other work tools and equipment, when possible; avoid handshaking.
"You're basically promoting etiquette throughout the store environment for coughing and sneezing, avoid face contact, wear masks, and place posters in obvious areas to educate individuals." Riccio said. "We call it having extra reminders throughout the patron's visit to the store to bring awareness to their surroundings as they are shopping."
Jonathan Sanchez is the owner of Blue Bicycle Books, a book store in downtown Charleston that has been closed since the middle of March. He says they have been able to deliver and ship books online, but it hasn’t been the same.
“Sales are down drastically obviously, there’s no doubt about that. Especially during the first few weeks,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been around for a long time and we’re very focused on the real experience, we don’t do e-books.”
Sanchez says he's going to be smart about re-opening and doing it slowly, while figuring out a plan to meet all guidelines.
The city of Charleston’s full ordinance can be found here.
