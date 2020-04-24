Deadly Hampton County tornado upgraded to EF-4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service upgraded the tornado blamed for killing five people in Hampton County last week to an EF-4.
The twister’s estimated maximum wind speed was 175 mph, according to a report released Friday morning.
In addition to the five deaths, 60 were injured.
The most intense damage occurred along Lento Road where the roof and all of the exterior and interior walls of a two story home were removed and dispersed across the yard, the report states.
The storm survey team said the tornado cut a 24-mile long path that was 1,300 yards wide. It extended from southwest of Estill to near the Colleton County line.
It damaged or destroying homes, including mobile and single family homes
The tornado, which reached a maximum width of about 0.75 mile, also caused extensive damage to trees and power lines along its path.
The report lists the most significant structural damage just south of Estill and across Nixville. At least six homes were destroyed in the hardest hit areas, but there were many others that sustained various levels of damage along the entire path.
The tornado strengthened shortly after crossing Highway 321 south of Estill with EF-2 to EF-3 damage done to residences along Sprayfield Road and Lena Expressway. The tornado reached peak intensity, EF-4, along Lento Road where the roof and all of the exterior and interior walls of a two story home were removed and dispersed across the yard. The tornado then began a weakening trend.
The damage pattern suggested that this tornado may have consisted of multiple vortices, which can occur with stronger tornadoes.
