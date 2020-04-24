Deputies ask public to be on the lookout for two stolen vehicles

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two vehicles stolen early Friday morning from the Bluffton area.
Deputies say a car and pickup were stolen in the area of Browns Bluff Lane between 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Friday.
The first vehicle is a red 2003 Mercedes CLK320 with a black convertible top. The second vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra.
Anyone with information about the vehicles and their location is asked to call LCpl Hunt at 843-255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
