Deputies ask public to be on the lookout for two stolen vehicles
Beaufort County deputies are searching for a truck and convertible both stolen early Friday morning from the Bluffton area. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | April 24, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 9:39 AM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two vehicles stolen early Friday morning from the Bluffton area.

Deputies say a car and pickup were stolen in the area of Browns Bluff Lane between 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Friday.

The first vehicle is a red 2003 Mercedes CLK320 with a black convertible top. The second vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about the vehicles and their location is asked to call LCpl Hunt at 843-255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

