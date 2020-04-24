Deputies: Man facing charges after woman kidnapped, held for days

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of a woman they say was held against her will approximately five days.
Christopher Austin Harris is charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies responded Wednesday night to an area hospital where the victim said she met Harris through a dating app. The two met several times in person and the victim said they met several times in person.
She told deputies that he invited her to stay at his home on Thursday. The victim said she was picked up by a third party and taken to an unknown location off Highway 17 north of the Sewee Outpost.
The victim said the home was occupied by Harris and five other people she did not know. The incident report states the victim was kept locked in Harris’ bedroom and that over several days, she was beaten and felt coerced to engage in sexual intercourse several times.
The victim said he refused to let her out of the bedroom and that she did not have a cell phone with which she could call for help.
She claimed that after several days, Harris became enraged and accused her of flirting with the other occupants of the house, struck her in the face and beat her with a metal rod.
"He then stood on top of a table and jumped down onto her face with his feet," the report states.
The victim said he thenk picked up a machete told her, "You're gonna die tonight." She said he put the machete down at some point and that she grabbed it and swung at him, believing she made contact.
"One of the other occupants of the house, upon hearing the commotion, burst in the room to intervene," the report states. The victim was able to escape through a broken window and another occupant of the house took her to the hospital and dropped her off in the parking lot at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A physician told deputies the victim suffered from multiple fractures to the nose and both eye sockets, among other injuries.
Harris was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
