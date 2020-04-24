DHEC taking public comment on possible new downtown bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - DHEC is now taking public comment on a proposed bridge Charleston city leaders say it the only way to make Laurel Island anything other than a landfill.
The new bridge, which would be built by the same developers looking to develop the island, would span about 1,000 feet, starting at Cool Blow Street. It would go over Morrison Drive, the train tracks, and Newmarket Creek to connect to Laurel Island.
City officials say the rail road tracks are the main reason the bridge is completely necessary because traffic can easily be backed up with the heavy flow of trains coming through the area every day.
The plan calls for a two-lane bridge with, a bike path and a pedestrian path. A previous applicant looked to make the bridge with four lanes, but the city denied that plan, saying a four-lane bridge was too big for that area of town.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the developers had submitted rezoning applications, but withdrew them with plans of resubmitting. Currently the area is zoned heavy industrial, but they are applying to rezone it as a mixed-use development.
DHEC is accepting public comment until May 21.
CLICK HERE to visit DHEC’s website where you can comment on the project.
Developers estimate the project would take about two years to complete.
Once the rezoning applications are resubmitted , city officials say they will hear all of the public’s concerns before moving forward with the project. And although they have discussed moving the meetings to a virtual platform, they say this project is too big and they want to be sure they hear all of the community’s concerns.
