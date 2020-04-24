Drying out, returning to sunshine for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area today helping to dry us out after a very wet Thursday evening. Improving weather is expected today with clouds gradually giving way to sunshine this afternoon. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out this morning but most of us will stay dry. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Expect a sunny start to the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday night as a quick moving system passes well to our north. Sunshine and dry weather is expected on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.