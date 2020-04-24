FIRST ALERT: One westbound land of I-526 reopens after crash at Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is moving slowly around an early-morning crash on the Don Holt Bridge.
SCDOT cameras showed the left westbound lane had reopened to traffic as of about 6:20 a.m., after all lanes had been blocked for about an hour. But traffic appeared to be backed up all the way to Clements Ferry Road.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatchers said the crash was reported at approximately 4:55 a.m. Dispatchers say the accident involved injuries that EMS transported victims to an area hospital.
Dispatchers said Charleston Police, Berkeley County EMS and Charleston County EMS responded.
At 6 a.m., SCDOT traffic cameras showed the growing backup behind the incident.
Drivers in Mount Pleasant who need to get to North Charleston or West Ashley should consider taking the Ravenel Bridge to I-526 to bypass the accident.
