Gov. McMaster likely to extend state of emergency for SC on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials say Gov. Henry McMaster is likely to extend South Carolina’s state of emergency on Monday when the current order expires.
By law, the governor’s state of emergency declaration can last 15 days.
So far, McMaster has issued three states of emergency based on the state’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.
The provisions of the current state of emergency include school closures and the protection of first responders.
Officials with the governor’s office also said they currently don’t have anything to announce regarding closed businesses with close contact involved, like hair salons, but said they are working with the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation, as well as the Department of Health and Environmental Control, to develop guidelines and plans how and when these businesses can reopen.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.