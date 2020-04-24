Gym cited for operating against governor’s executive order, city says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston gym was cited Thursday for operating in violation of the governor’s order that forced non-essential businesses to close, Charleston city officials say.
Big Work Fitness on Conroy Street was cited Thursday at 1:40 p.m., according to Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio.
He said the city received complaints alleging the gym was still operating and allowing patrons in about a month after Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that called for gyms and other businesses to close.
Riccio said he spoke with the gym’s owner, Pamela Row, and issued a warning. Row told him she disabled customer’s accounts which disabled their key card access at a kiosk.
But Riccio said complaints came in again this week. When officers would knock on the door, no one would answer, he said.
Another anonymous complaint came in Thursday and livability officers found four people in workout clothes for whom Row was opening the door, Riccio said.
Riccio said Row was issued a citation, which carries a penalty of either a $100 fine or up to 30 days in jail.
Riccio says that if businesses continue to operate after warnings and citations he will ask the city to revoke their business license.
