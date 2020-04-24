Heavy police presence reported at N. Charleston subdivision

By Summer Huechtker and Live 5 Web Staff | April 24, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 5:22 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded early Friday morning to a subdivision off Dorchester Road.

Police have not released details, but witnesses reported a heavy police presence at Colonial Chatsworth Circle in the Summers Bend subdivision.

A car appeared to be stuck near a pond and witnesses reported that it appeared one person had been detained by police.

Police have not yet released details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

