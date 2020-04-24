LIVE: Charleston, Mt. Pleasant mayors to announce telethon to benefit fund to help homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cities of Charleston and Mount Pleasant will announce a telethon to benefit the Homeless to Hope program at a Friday news conference.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and others are set to announce the planned telethon, scheduled for May 8, at a 2:30 p.m. news conference in the Charleston Gaillard Center.
After the news conference, Tecklenburg is expected to address Charleston’s ongoing strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
