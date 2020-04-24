Lowcountry Strong: Woman donating self-care packages to healthcare workers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, while some organizations have donated meals or masks to healthcare workers, one Mount Pleasant woman is using her talents in a different way.
Sabrina Langenegger owns a beauty and skincare company called La Cerise and decided to make self-care boxes for nurses and doctors working long shifts to care for patients on the front lines of the virus.
“I think self-care is really important," she said. "And I just wanted to give back to those who are sacrificing so much and giving so much to others.”
She came up with the idea after worrying about her friend, Cynthia LaRoche, who is a respiratory therapist in the Charleston-area.
“I was thinking of her daily and worrying about her,” Langenegger said. “So, I just wanted to give back and show some appreciation and a little token to brighten their day and hopefully they can spend a little time caring for themselves instead of always everyone else.”
LaRoche, who works with COVID-19 patients at several Lowcountry hospitals, helps deliver the self-care packages.
“I feel like Santa Claus!” she said. “Everybody has loved them. At the end of the day, wearing a mask all day long and all the garb we have to wear with the COVID patients, it’s really special to know some stranger has donated a self-care kit to you to go home to have a spa night.”
Langenegger is taking nominations if you know a deserving healthcare worker and has made boxes for both men and women. She is also accepting donations if you would like to donate an entire box or help cover packaging and shipping fees. You can find information on how to donate and nominate on her website. She said several companies have even donated products when they found out she was giving away the packages.
“It’s been really positive and really rewarding,” Langenegger said.
LaRoche said this has been a scary time because of the virus but she is thankful for the community support.
“It’s just nice that people are coming together and thinking about healthcare workers at this time,” she added.
