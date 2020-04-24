More than $300 billion could be up for grabs for small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than $300 billion dollars in federal loan money could soon be up for grabs for small businesses.
This is the second round of funding Congress approved, and bankers predict it will dry up in days.
Nearly 80% of businesses that applied for a Payroll Protection Program loan the first go-around were still waiting when the program ran out of money, according to The National Federation of Independent Businesses.
“It was a bit chaotic when they proposed this whole bailout program for small businesses,” said Chris Barnette, president of Southern Shores Real Estate.
The company has four offices in the state in Charleston, Summerville, Florence and Chapin.
CEO and co-owner Cheryl Ludlam said Southern Shores managed not to lay off employees during the great recession and are determined not to during this COVID crisis.
"These are people with families, single moms taking care of children. One staff member has a husband who recently had a stroke. So we felt particularly motivated and inspired to help save their jobs," Ludlam said.
And the company getting one of the first-round PPP loans helped big time.
"We got the loan turned around in two days," Barnette said. "We submitted all our documents, worked with our accountant, and CFO. Seven days later, the bank funded our new account with PPP."
It was looking grim at first; Barnette said the first banks they approached either weren't well-versed in the new federal program or weren't interested in helping if the loan amount wasn't more than $150,000.
"Larger banks, I hate to say it, but you are just a number. That's the truth. They're looking for fees. They're not looking to help support the small businesses," Barnette said.
He says ultimately their secret to success was going to a smaller bank, Beacon Community Bank, downtown Charleston.
"We've had multiple business owners break down in tears when we tell them they are approved," said Beacon Community Bank President Brooks Melton.
Melton explained that the PPP loan is unlike any other federal assistance he's worked with before, and that it's more like a grant.
The loan is forgivable if businesses use at least 75% for payroll; the goal is to keep people employed and off unemployment.
"The first round did go quickly. We were able to get 210 loans done for over $31 million, and that helped support more than 3,300 local jobs," said Melton.
He said the bank has ten people working exclusively on these small business loans, learning the program, helping local business owners, and working 80-90 hours a week.
It's a pretty rewarding emotional payoff for the staff, though, knowing they are helping keep small business alive in the Lowcountry.
The first round of PPP loans- $349 Billion- dried up in less than two weeks. The new bill will add an additional $310 Billion to the program.
"They've carved out $30 billion for small banks," said Melton. "It's hard to gauge how that will last. I think it will last several days. Whether it will last a whole week, I'm not sure. We'll be ready as soon as it goes live."
Mary Butler with the volunteer-based SCORE Charleston says the non-profit usually gets calls from entrepreneurs about creating business plans, securing financing and boosting marketing.
"Since the crisis, all of that has pretty much stopped in terms of that kind of help," Butler said. "We've shifted dramatically to, 'I'm in business, I'm shut down. Can you help me?'"
Her main advice is leaning into relationships with your mentors, lenders, and accountants.
"You're going to want to work with your financial advisors. Can I downsize? Reduce? Get by by cutting back on expenses? But then again, the other spectrum is how much personal tolerance do I have to to wait it out or see it through or pivot?"
SCORE Charleston has FAQs for small businesses on its website along with a free mentorship service.
The non-profit Connected Commerce Council is based in Charleston and has around 6,000 members nationwide. They've been hosting virtual happy hours that 3C President Jake Ward says feel more like support groups during this tough time.
"The goal is to give small businesses an opportunity to ask questions about the latest federal grant program, where things stand on the legislative side of things, talk to each other. They can commiserate but also share best practices, think through decision making about how to take care of your people, work safely, work from home."
Ward says he believes the trend will show businesses that invested in a "digital safety net" and technology will be able to sustain longer and recover faster.
3C has an online resource for locating loans and grants during the Coronavirus crisis.
Dena Davis Bailey has embraced the idea of shifting business online. Her Pink Crocodile Boutique in Park Circle is now set up in her living room. Business is essentially running off social media such as Facebook.
She applied twice for a different kind of loan - the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
But so far- no luck.
"It said you'll get $1,000 for every employee that you have. So realistically if I get it - which I have not - it will be $1,000," said Bailey.
She's not discouraged, though , thanks to loyal customers.
"I speak on behalf of my business and many other businesses in town. We understand and want everyone to be safe. We miss our customers so much! We love you. We can't wait to see you- but until then keep shopping online and on Facebook supporting your small businesses!"
Cheryl Ludlam added, "We can get through this. We all need to band together. But it's local businesses helping other businesses and local residents. I feel really optimistic."
Live 5 also obtained information about resources from the South Carolina Small Business Development Centers:
Twenty-one South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC) located throughout the state’s 46 counties offer no-fee individual, confidential business consulting. Highly-trained consultants assist both existing and startup companies by providing a variety of services including business plan development, fiscal and operations management, human resources, financing options, marketing strategies and much more.
In addition to conducting a variety of affordable education workshops, SBDC centers refer clients to useful business resources. Specialized services include government contracting, exporting, technology commercialization, veterans’ business assistance and minority outreach. We are currently also assisting businesses to apply for disaster loans and address other issues resulting from the novel coronavirus.
