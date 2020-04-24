Mount Pleasant man donating iPads to local nursing homes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is trying to bridge the gap between families and their loved ones who may be at a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Tim Miller has started collecting old iPads that he wants to donate.
On Friday, Miller took five iPads, that were donated, to the Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center. There are 88 people who live at the center, all of whom haven’t been able to physically hug their loved ones in more than a month.
“It has been very stressful,” Patty Castle, Oakbrook’s Administrator, said. “I have some wonderful, caring staff that are dedicated to the residents. They come in every day and keep their spirits up. And then we have a fabulous community that has reached out.”
Miller is one of those people.
“Right now we have a family circle that’s being broken,” Miller said. “People are not with their loved ones. They’re missing them.”
Miller said he got the idea from a coworker of his.
“A coworker was nice enough to share his story with me about his mom that is at this very facility here at Oakbrook and how hard it was with the lockdown since the pandemic and everything that he cannot see his mom,” Miller said.
And that story is what inspired him to donate iPads.
“I just thought I had an extra iPad laying around the house that I’m not using right?” Miller said. “I thought I’ll just donate it and help out him and maybe a couple other residents can use it.”
The iPad’s Miller dropped off at Oakbrook are already being put to use.
“Oh, you see the smile on their face!” Castle said. “The smile on the family’s face to see that their loved one is taken care of and just understanding this whole pandemic.”
But Miller said this is just the beginning.
“A voice inside of me said you’ve got to do more than that,” Miller said. “I’m only one person, I can’t do it alone. I have five nursing homes that I have committed to right now that I’m trying to collect iPads for. But I don’t want to stop there.”
And that’s where you come in. If you have an old iPad laying around or extra money you would like to donate to buy an iPad, you can email Miller at tsmiller001@gmail.com.
These are the five facilities Miller has already committed to helping:
- Somerby Retirement (Mount Pleasant)
- Mount Pleasant Manor (Mount Pleasant)
- White Oak Manor (North Charleston)
- Cypress Place (Summerville)
- Oakbrook (Summerville)
But Miller said he would like to help as many as he can in the Lowcountry.
Miller added the MUSC Department of Psychiatry Geriatric Inpatient Unit is doing something similar in wanting to get their patients iPads as well. If you’d like to help with that effort, you can contact Jessica Carter by email cartejes@musc.edu or by phone 843-792-0175.
