Organizations, MUSC work to educate Hispanic community during COVID-19

CHARLESTON S.C. – During the pandemic, organizations have been working to share lifesaving information and resources with the Lowcountry’s Spanish-speaking community.
For the first time, the Medical University of South Carolina has created a Spanish portal for patients online to share symptoms, get information and connect with doctors.
MUSC therapist and social worker, Martha Gomez said she saw a great need in the area to connect medicine and minority communities, especially in the wake of the Coronavirus.
“How is our community going to understand what a pandemic is?” Gomez said. “How is our community going to understand what social distancing is?”
According to recent data by the PEW Research Center, Hispanics share the most concern of any demographic about COVID-19 impacts in the community.
More than 20,000 Hispanics live in Charleston County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In order to connect the community with resources, Gomez reached out to Lydia Cotton, an activist with Art Pot and organizer of the radio program, Charleston, Aquí Estamos.
“We are really in baby steps when it comes for resources for the grassroots community Latino,” Cotton said. “MUSC is an example because they have a tremendous number of translators. I would like to see that everywhere.”
They have been working to create social media videos in Spanish with experts and doctors to explain the Coronavirus, social-distancing and even mental health resources.
“We have to have more organizations and businesses and governments to think like that,” Cotton said. “Sending out all those videos, people started realizing, started understanding.”
Recursos en español:
