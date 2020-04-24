Police investigating shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a shooting in North Charleston Friday night.
The investigation began at 9:53 p.m. when a 43-year-old man entered Trident Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side.
“It was discovered that the incident occurred in the area of the Econo Lodge located at 7415 Northside Dr. ,” NCPD officials said.
Authorities said at this time, his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
Police are continuing the investigation.
