SC health officials announce 168 new COVID-19 cases, and 8 more deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths. The deaths announced on Friday include elderly people from Beaufort, Charleston and Dorchester counties.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,070, and those who have died to 157, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported today include 10 in Berkeley County, 5 in Charleston County, 1 in Colleton County, 1 in Dorchester County, 1 in Georgetown County, 1 in Orangeburg County, and 5 in Williamsburg County.
The deaths reported on Friday occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, and Kershaw counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Lexington counties.
As of this afternoon, there have been a total of 46,996 coronavirus tests with 41,926 testing negative and 5,070 testing positive. Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
State health officials also released data which revealed that African Americans make up a disproportionate number of positive COVID-19 cases, including in South Carolina. According to DHEC, African Americans comprise 43% of COVID-19 cases and 56% of related deaths in the state indicated by demographic data.
“At the core of this problem is that African Americans are disproportionately affected by conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, and obesity and are more likely to encounter circumstances that limit adequate access to care,” state health officials said.
People with such health conditions and limited access to care are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to a report.
DHEC officials say they recognize the critical need to address these inequities and is collaborating with community partners by:
- Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging
- Taking our WIC services 100% over-the-phone
- Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages
- Working with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness
- Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making
- Partnering with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to reach minority and rural populations across the state
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC officials said they also hosted two telebriefings with faith-based leaders and environmental justice advocates, which more than 300 participants registered to attend.
“DHEC recognizes that community- and faith-based organizations and environmental justice advocates play an important role in statewide outreach efforts, and these telebriefings were focused on ensuring all South Carolinians receive the information and resources available to help them protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” state health officials said.
State health officials also touched on the subject of increasing testing in rural communities.
“FEMA recently provided to DHEC 15 COVID-19 rapid-testing machines that have been distributed to hospitals across the state with a special emphasis on those serving rural populations. Additionally, the agency is working with the South Carolina Primary Care Association and the Office of Rural Health to assess the FQHCs in the state and their testing capacity. DHEC is prepared to assist the FQHCs with any needed resources to increase testing capacity.”
The number of new cases reported on Friday, April 24 by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Abbeville (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (10), Charleston (5), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (34), Georgetown (1), Greenville (8), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1) Orangeburg (1), Richland (29), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (2)
