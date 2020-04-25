Beaufort County deputies looking for information related to 2011 cold case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a nine-year-old cold case
On April 25, 2011, at approximately 11:30 pm, Raymundo Lopez, 28, was found dead in his home on the 500 block of Seaside Road in St. Helena by his girlfriend, according to Beaufort County deputies. She reported she had spoken with Lopez less than an hour earlier, as she was picking up food for him.
Investigation learned unknown suspects entered the home and shot Lopez several times. Authorities say Personal items belonging to Lopez were missing and presumed stolen during the incident.
Although it is not known whether drugs or money were stolen; Lopez was a known dealer of marijuana and cocaine, according to deputies.
As with any Beaufort County cold case, a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
