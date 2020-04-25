Berkeley Co. hosting blood drive as coronavirus causes blood shortage

Red Cross needs donors for blood drive. (Source: Red Cross)
By Sydney Pendrick | April 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated April 25 at 10:17 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on May 12.

The blood drive will be in the Assembly Room at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, on Tuesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Berkeley County officials are asking folks to consider donating blood because they say there is a dire need and “the coronavirus is leaving hospitals short on critical needs, including blood.”

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code, “BerkeleyGov”.

Before scheduling, learn more about safety and health protocols designed to protect donors and blood recipients on redcrossblood.org, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak.

