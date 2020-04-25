Clemson’s Higgins, Muse Selected on Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH TYLER GRISHAM: “Tee is a consistently hard-working young man. For a high-profile guy and just a naturally talented player, it comes easy to him, but he doesn’t rest on his laurels and wants to improve every day. He’s a great practice player, which shows up on game day. Being so tall, he can win on jump balls. Having a basketball background, he’s able to time up those jump balls well, but for being a tall guy, he runs routes like he’s a 5’10” or 6’0” guy and has great top-end speed. His ability to get in and out of his breaks with ease is uncommon for a 6’4” receiver. He has phenomenal hands, but what gets overlooked is his toughness and strength. He was one of our best blockers because he has the tools and he cares and has the ‘want-to’ to do his job and help his teammates out. As a person, he’s a kind and respectful young man. He’s got a great smile and an innocence to him, and he’s known as a great teammate who is loved by his peers.”