Gamecocks’ Edwards Selected by Las Vegas in the Third Round of NFL Draft

True freshman who enrolled in January and went through spring drills... started all 12 games in which he appeared... earned Athlon's Freshman All-America second team honors and All-SEC Freshman first team accolades... turned in the second-best true freshman campaign for a wide receiver in school history behind only Alshon Jeffery... finished third on the team with 44 catches and with 590 receiving yards, and tied for first with four touchdown receptions... ranked eighth among FBS freshmen with 590 receiving yards and with 49.2 receiving yards per game... became the sixth true freshman to start in the season opener for Carolina since 2009, joining Stephon Gilmore (2009), Marcus Lattimore (2010), Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Bryson Allen-Williams (2014) and Al Harris Jr. (2014)... led all players in the Vandy win with eight receptions for 101 yards... his 100-yard receiving effort was the only one recorded by an FBS freshman in Week 1... caught six of his receptions for 89 yards after halftime, including a 33-yarder... became just the eighth Gamecock in history to accumulate over 100 receiving yards in a season opener... led the Gamecocks with five catches for 68 yards in the East Carolina win... hauled in a 42-yard reception to set up a Carolina touchdown vs. the Pirates... missed the Texas A&M game with an injury suffered late in the Kentucky contest... caught three passes for 42 yards in the UMass win, including his first career TD, a 24-yarder... reeled in four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Tennessee victory... pulled in a 17-yard scoring toss against the Vols, giving him a touchdown for the second straight week... led the Gamecocks with four catches for 61 yards in the Western Carolina win, including a 40-yard reception... notched one reception against Clemson, a 33-yard touchdown catch on a trick play, with the pass coming from fellow wideout Deebo Samuel... caught six passes for 71 yards and a score in the Birmingham Bowl vs. USF... a member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.