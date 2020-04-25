Georgetown County deputies searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old man reported missing.
Family members say they have not seen David Kyon King, 24, since April 23, when he left his home on the 500 block Fuzzy Drive, to go to the 51 Express store, according to the sheriff’s office.
King is described as a 5′11″, 170 pounds. He drives a 2009 white Chevy Impala with tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is being asked to call 843-546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor.
