Goose Creek Police Department introduces K9, Bonnie

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police has introduced their newest K9 to their department on Saturday.
Bonnie is 14 months old and is the first Bloodhound in Goose Creek Police Department’s history.
According to Goose Creek Police, she is able to track a human scent for miles. The department is looking forward to using her, not only to track down criminals, but also for missing elders, dementia/Alzheimer’s patients and children.
Officer Andy Taylor was selected as her handler.
Taylor and Bonnie have undergone six weeks of training at Ventosa Kennels in North Carolina in order to prepare her to join the team.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.