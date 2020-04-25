As graduation plans adjust, hundreds look to shower seniors during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As school districts across the lowcountry plan alternative graduations during the Coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people have decided to make sure seniors have special recognition.
This week, a group of West Ashley parents decided to start the Adopt-a-Senior program.
“For the next six weeks prior to their graduation, you would just leave a little gift for them,” organizer Rachele Henderson said. “You could do once a week or one big gift, something that will just brighten their spirits.”
In just days, more than 500 people joined on Facebook looking to honor the 2020 graduating class.
“There’s people who don’t even have kids that attend our school that are participating in this,” Senior Gabe Smith said. “They’re really supporting this community and it’s really good I love it.”
Senior at West Ashley High school, Merritt Meeks, said spending her final weeks away from school still feels surreal.
“A lot of seniors might be feeling forgotten,” Meeks said. “They just need that little bit of help to know that people care about you and you are still graduating.”
Charleston County schools are looking into virtual plans and postponed celebrations.
While Dorchester District two has pushed their graduation until mid-July at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Berkeley County School District and Dorchester District four have not yet released plans but both say they’re looking into multiple options to keep students safe.
“It affects a lot of people, the parents and the students,” organizer Jennifer Osteen said. “We just want to make sure that they know we love them, we support them and we wish them well.”
Senior Garrett Dunn even said his baseball coach adopted him.
“It makes me feel loved just knowing that out of all the people who could adopt me he adopted me,” Dunn said.
