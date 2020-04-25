Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Pitch and catch. That’s how the second round of the NFL draft began. It was hardly a surprise, with the NFL built on passing offenses and this year's draft loaded with outstanding pass catchers. Seven receivers were taken in the second round along with six who were drafted in the first round. The total set an NFL record through two rounds. The first two picks in the second round were receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California. Higgins went to Cincinnati, Pittman to Indianapolis. Forty players from the Southeastern Conference were drafted in the first three rounds, a record for any conference.