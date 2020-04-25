Northwoods Mall reopening on May 1, implementing protective measures

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Northwoods Mall will be reopening on May 1, according to an official statement.
Beginning on Friday, May 1, Northwoods Mall will reopen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
A statement by Northwoods Mall officials said that they have implemented a number of protective measures to keep employees, retail partners, and the community healthy.
Those protective measures include prohibiting groups of 10 or more people to congregate in the mall common area, and keeping the food court seating and children’s play area closed.
The mall released the following additional information:
Beginning Friday, May 1st, Northwoods Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority. As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy.We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will follow guidelines put into place by the CDC as well as other local health and governmental agencies.We ask that the public exercise good judgment when visiting the property; including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices. We also ask that anyone that does not feel well stay home.
We are taking the following measures* in our shopping center:
- We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials.
- We encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will be prohibited.
- The food court seating area is closed until further notice.
- Our children’s play area remains closed until further notice.
- Our soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces remain closed until further notice.
- Mall management staff will be required to wear these masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- We are requiring that all vendors and contractors working on property wear masks while on property when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- We are encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work at the shopping center and that this equipment be worn while interacting with others, except when eating or drinking.
- Hand sanitizer units have been placed throughout the property.
- Our mall management staff, security and janitorial staff will be required to undergo a temperature check upon the start of each shift.
- Our service provider has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents. Customers are encouraged to contact mall management if an area needs attention.
- Each store is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
*Please note: additional measures may be put into place or adjusted based on updated recommendations from the CDC or local health and governmental agencies.
