Northwoods Mall reopening on May 1, implementing protective measures

Beginning Friday, May 1st, Northwoods Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority. As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy.We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will follow guidelines put into place by the CDC as well as other local health and governmental agencies.We ask that the public exercise good judgment when visiting the property; including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices. We also ask that anyone that does not feel well stay home.