Pair of Gamecocks taken on final day of NFL Draft

Senior BUCK who was one of five permanent team captains... also was a captain as a sophomore, just one of three players in school history with that distinction... was a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press... named honorable mention all-conference by Pro Football Focus... was on the Mayo Clinic list for Comeback Player of the Year... selected by the Carolina coaches as the Comeback Player of the Year... also was a Nutrition Award, Strength & Conditioning, and Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winner... accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine... finished the season with 37 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks... named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Kentucky when he registered a career-high 3.0 sacks among his five tackles and forced a fumble... it was the fourth time he had been recognized by the SEC for a weekly award in his career... also had 3.0 tackles for loss while logging a season-high seven stops in the season opener vs. North Carolina... intercepted a pass at Missouri, setting up a touchdown... blocked a field goal attempt off the foot of All-American Rodrigo Blankenship at Georgia, helping the Gamecocks to an overtime win... named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll... appeared in 43 games with 30 starts over his career... logged 137 career tackles including 29.5 tackles for loss (ninth on the school's all-time list) and 14.0 sacks.