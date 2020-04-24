Picture Perfect Weekend: Sunny with highs in the 80s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will lift north and push in some temperatures in the low to mid 80s later today. Look for plenty of sunshine despite this front. Winds out of the south will keep these temps above normal with overnight lows falling to the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight a cold front will move in and this could create a couple of light showers, but many areas will stay dry.
Tomorrow plenty of sunshine will return, but temps will not feel as warm thanks to the front. Highs tomorrow should top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph tomorrow. Stay off the waterways as it will be very choppy.
TODAY: Sunny and warm; HIGH: 84.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 80.
MONDAY: Cooler with lots of sunshine; HIGH: 74
TUESDAY: Warm with lots of sunshine; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with a slight chance for showers; HIGH: 81.
THURSDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun; HIGH: 78.
FRIDAY: Comfortable with sunshine; HIGH: 76.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
