Police: Man arrested for stealing bag from employee preparing free meals for hospital workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a man for stealing a bag from an employee at Toast of Charleston on Meeting Street while he was preparing free meals for hospital workers.
Rashard Holmes Sr., 28, is charged with petty larceny.
On April 17th at about 11:00 a.m., the employee was in the kitchen preparing free meals for hospital workers when a man came into the restaurant and stole his bag, according to police.
According to the victim, the bag contained cash, debit and credit cards, medicine, house and car keys.
