Police: victim was bound inside home as it was set on fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston emergency crews are investigating an incident in which a home was set on fire while a woman was inside.
According to a release, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the North Charleston Police Department and firefighters from the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of Admiral Drive in reference to a house fire.
Upon arrival, officers found the residence fully engulfed in flames. A victim was reportedly found at another house and told authorities that an unknown person forcibly entered the home, bound the victim, and set the house on fire. The suspect fled and the victim was able to flee to a neighbors house.
The suspect is not known at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.