SC health officials announce 180 new COVID-19 cases, and 9 more deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 180 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths. The deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Richland, and one middle-aged individual from Lee county.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,253, and those who have died to 166, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC officials say they recognize the critical need to address these inequities and is collaborating with community partners by:
- Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging
- Taking our WIC services 100% over-the-phone
- Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages
- Working with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness
- Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making
- Partnering with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to reach minority and rural populations across the state
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Friday, April 24 by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (19), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (9), Colleton (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (5), Lee (3), Lexington (18), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (7), York (4).
