SC health officials announce 180 new COVID-19 cases, and 9 more deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | April 25, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 3:54 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 180 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths. The deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Richland, and one middle-aged individual from Lee county.

Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,253, and those who have died to 166, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC officials say they recognize the critical need to address these inequities and is collaborating with community partners by:

  • Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging
  • Taking our WIC services 100% over-the-phone
  • Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages
  • Working with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness
  • Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making
  • Partnering with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to reach minority and rural populations across the state

The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 24 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 253 10
Berkeley County 181 8
Charleston County 424 6
Colleton County 26 3
Dorchester County 86 2
Georgetown County 39 2
Orangeburg County 56 0
Williamsburg County 38 0

The number of new cases reported on Friday, April 24 by county are listed below:

Aiken (2), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (19), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (9), Colleton (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (5), Lee (3), Lexington (18), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (7), York (4).

