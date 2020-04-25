Volunteers cleanup Cordesville debris and repair homes following tornadoes

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cordesville community in Berkeley County is still recovering from tornadoes that ripped through the area nearly two weeks ago.
It's an area right outside of Moncks Corner.
More than 150 volunteers came out to help with the cleanup efforts and home repairs in the area of Highway 402 on Saturday.
That included churches, the State Guard, neighbors, fire departments and more.
The cleanup efforts on Saturday were organized by The President of Cordesville Community Citizens, Inc., Robyne Armstead-Johnson.
Berkeley County Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist says three tornadoes were confirmed in that area of Berkeley County, but it was one that caused major damage.
He says Cordesville is a rural community and some families don't have insurance. That's why the cleanup efforts have been important to families who live in the area.
Homes were destroyed, roofs were ripped off and countless trees came down blocking roadways.
Cordesville resident Wendi Conyers says while her home was spared and her family remained safe her family reached out to people in the community immediately after the storm to check on them.
Conyers and her husband Billy organized efforts to assist families in the days following the impacts.
"We just started going door to door and asking people ‘what can we help with, is your family okay?’ Conyers said. “Some families said ‘we’re good we’re fine’ and other families said ‘we need your help.’”
She says they posted about the needs on social media and volunteers from all over came out to help the week of the tornadoes. She says her four young children also pitched in.
"I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who has come out here to help our community," Wendi said. "Cordesville really needed you and you just don't know how grateful we are for all of this."
Event organizers say people are in need of the following items: food, water, cleaning supplies, bedding, clothing and hygiene products.
If you’d like to make a donation you can contact Robyne Armstead-Johnson at rarmsteadjohnson@gmail.com to coordinate drop-off efforts.
For a detailed list of items needed visit this post.
