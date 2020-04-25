York County mother honors late son with at-home half marathon

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman ran a half marathon at home to honor her son who died of an illness.
Sarah Bucciero was supposed to run a half marathon Saturday in Nashville, and dedicate it to her son Carter.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the run was canceled. She wouldn’t let the virus stop her from running for her son.
Bucciero’s 2-year-old son Carter was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. He went to St. Jude’s Hospital for treatment.
After battling the illness for more than a year, Carter died.
That's when Bucciero turned her grief into action to honor her son’s life, memory, and to give back to St. Jude’s.
Bucciero has raised $150,000, so far, by running races around the country, and she is the No. 2 fundraiser nationally.
She said the race being canceled was a hurdle, but she came up with a way to overcome by running the race in Fort Mill.
"I was in my head a lot thinking about Carter, about not being in Nashville, about the circumstances right now,” Bucciero said. “I didn't realize how much I appreciated being with other people running for the same reason."
Bucciero says Carter lived life to the fullest and is now giving her life purpose.
She hopes that no other mother has to hear that her child has cancer.
