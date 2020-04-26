American Red Cross assisting family in Dorchester County after house fire

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire on Saturday in Dorchester County.
The Dorchester Fire Department responded to the fire on Jeffrey Lane.
According to a release, the Red Cross is helping one person by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The American Red Cross says they are continuing to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
