Breezy with Afternoon Sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front is moving through the area and as it pulls away winds will strengthen. Gusts could get up to 30 mph for some areas, especially Lake Moultrie. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect until tomorrow at 10 am so continue to stay off the waterways in Berkeley County. Look for returning sunshine this afternoon with temps in the upper 70s.
Clear skies and cooler will give way to lows in the low 50s tonight and some upper 40s inland. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow, feeling great! A rather calm week is on tap. The next chance for rain returns take Wednesday
TONIGHT: Clear and much cooler; LOW 52.
TOMORROW: Cooler with sunshine; HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Warm and sunny; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with more afternoon clouds & isolated shower; HIGH: 80.
THURSDAY: Cooler with am showers possible; HIGH: 76.
FRIDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 77.
SATURDAY: Warm and dry; HIGH: 81.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
