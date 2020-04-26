Community invited to pay final respects to civil rights leader and AME Bishop Zedekiah L. Grady

Bishop Zedekiah Grady played a key role in the hospital strike in the 1960′s.

Bishop Z.L. Grady fought for the rights of African American hospital workers, voters and school children during segregation. He died at age 89 after a long battle with Parkinson's. (Source: Grady Family)
By Ann McGill | April 26, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 2:15 PM

People in the Lowcountry will have an opportunity to pay final respects to a civil rights leader and long time African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church pastor.

Bishop Zedekiah LaZett Grady died Sunday after an 11-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He served in the A.M.E. church for more than 40 years.

Family members say during his almost 20 years as pastor at Morris Brown A.M.E. Church in downtown Charleston, Grady played a leading role in the fight to help hospital workers in the 1960's.

He worked tirelessly to increase African American voter participation and had the honor of introducing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who came to Charleston to support voting rights for blacks.

Bishop Zedekiah Grady as a young pastor introduced Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. when King visited Charleston to push for voting rights for African Americans in the 60's. (Source: Grady Family)

Grady also walked young black children to school at Memminger Elementary during integration to keep them safe.

Grady was 89 years old and is survived by his wife, children and other loved ones.

The public is invited to practice social distancing and pay final respects at a walk through community viewing on Sunday, April 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fielding Funeral Home located at 122 Logan Street in downtown Charleston.

