Community invited to pay final respects to civil rights leader and AME Bishop Zedekiah L. Grady

People in the Lowcountry will have an opportunity to pay final respects to a civil rights leader and long time African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church pastor.
Bishop Zedekiah LaZett Grady died Sunday after an 11-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He served in the A.M.E. church for more than 40 years.
Family members say during his almost 20 years as pastor at Morris Brown A.M.E. Church in downtown Charleston, Grady played a leading role in the fight to help hospital workers in the 1960's.
He worked tirelessly to increase African American voter participation and had the honor of introducing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who came to Charleston to support voting rights for blacks.
Grady also walked young black children to school at Memminger Elementary during integration to keep them safe.
Grady was 89 years old and is survived by his wife, children and other loved ones.
The public is invited to practice social distancing and pay final respects at a walk through community viewing on Sunday, April 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fielding Funeral Home located at 122 Logan Street in downtown Charleston.
You may read more about Grady’s life and contributions by clicking here.