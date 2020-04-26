Deputies investigating shooting incident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Colleton County Sunday evening.
The incident occurred around the 1700 block of White Hall Road, according to Colleton County deputies.
“There’s no imminent danger to the public at this time,” Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Shalane Lowes says. “We are asking residents who travel that way to use an alternate route at this time.”
This is a developing story.
