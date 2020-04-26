Gov. McMaster to Join Prisma Health, Boeing, Members of S.C. Federal Delegation Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster, with other political and healthcare leaders will be unloading a Boeing plane with 1.5 million masks for South Carolina healthcare workers on Sunday.
Governor McMaster will be joined by U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, as well as South Carolina representatives Jeff Duncan and William Timmons at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
This is the second COVID-19 cargo transport on a company-owned aircraft by Boeing this year.
