Man arrested following car chase in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after attempted a traffic stop in North Charleston Sunday evening.
Messiah Davis has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods worth more than $5,000 following a car chase.
Just before 6:30, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a possible stolen vehicle on Highway 526 eastbound. After the car refused to stop, deputies deployed stop sticks, causing the car to stop on the Don Holt bridge.
Deputies found a gun in the car and another gun that was apparently discarded onto the roadway.
Deputies later confirmed the car was stolen and both occupants were taken into custody.
