North Charleston neighborhood looking for answers following attack, house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Many neighbors say they are still on edge as Police look for a man who allegedly bound a woman, then set her home on fire.
Saturday afternoon, authorities responded to a house fire on Admiral Drive.
Police said they found the victim who escaped the burning home at another house.
“We spoke to the young lady and her friend often times,” Neighbor Gerald Simmons said. “But I never thought I saw anything like this would happen and it’s very disturbing.”
Neighbors said she was calling out for help and another woman walking her dog took her into another home to safety.
“I hope justice comes to the young lady that was involved,” Simmons said.
Investigators are looking for a man in his 20’s who they said fled the scene.
“He needs to be caught. Because if he can do this here, he can do this anywhere, and don’t care about lives being lost,” another neighbor said.
The North Charleston Police Department is still investigating. Anything with information is asked to contact the department or CrimeStoppers.
