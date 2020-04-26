One hospitalized folliwing multi-car collision in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been sent to the hospital following a crash involving multiple cars in Charleson County Sunday.
Shortly before 7:00, Charleston County deputies responded to a crash on Highway 162. According to deputies, a car traveling on Highway 162 hit two other moving cars, left the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a wooded area.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.
The crash has shut down portions of Highway 162 near New Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
