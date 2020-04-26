SC health officials announce 237 new COVID-19 cases, and 8 more deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,490, and those who have died to 174, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), and Richland (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton (1) and Greenville (1) counties.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
As of April 26, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory says it has conducted 14,029 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,801 positive and 12,228 were negative. A total of 50,761 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state according to health officials.
As of this morning, 4,940 hospital beds are available and 6,448 are utilized, which is a 56.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to state health officials.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, April 26 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Anderson (7), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (10), Clarendon (8), Darlington (1), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (24), Greenville (43), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Laurens (7), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (5), Richland (50), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (11), York (4).
Health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public can take as suggested by DHEC include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
