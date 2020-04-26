SC Representative to discuss reopening process on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Representative will discuss the process for reopening South Carolina, amid ongoing efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus on Monday.
Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday outside at the corner of Main Street and Gervais Street (1201 Main St, Columbia) to allow proper distance between individuals.
Rutherford will address the media in his capacity as state representative for House District 74 of Richland County.
