After story airs, man who called SC unemployment 1,000 times gets claim processed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man said his unemployment claim with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce was processed hours after his story aired on television.
“I thank Live 5 for coming out and reaching out and telling my story,” Jason Guthrie said. “I cannot tell you how grateful I am for the results and the help you have given me personally.”
Guthrie said he filed for unemployment on March 20 and had no luck reaching the department after more than a thousand phone calls.
Live 5 reporter Rob Way then reached out to the department on Wednesday, and that night, Guthrie got an email from their spokesperson. A customer service representative then called him the next morning.
“She reached out to me via phone, and she walked me through it step-by-step," Guthrie said. "Everything cleared out, and then I was approved for my unemployment, and my check was processed within 24 hours.”
He did have advice for anyone still trying to get through.
“Don’t give up. Like I said, I called. I e-mailed. I used every resource I possibly could," he said. “I did everything I could. I wasn’t going to give up.”
